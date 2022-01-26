Crews battle house fire in Duluth; Buford Highway shut down in both directions

The Duluth Police Department said it had happened across from their headquarters.

DULUTH, Ga. — Crews in Duluth were battling a large fire that had engulfed a house Wednesday morning, shutting down Buford Highway in both directions.

The Duluth Police Department said it had happened at a house across from their headquarters, which are located at 3276 Buford Highway. Drivers can use Peachtree Industrial as a detour.

The police department posted video of the fire to Twitter, showing flames shooting out of windows at the house.

"On arrival, crews found a fully involved house and worked to knockdown the blaze," a Gwinnett Fire & Emergency Services statement said.

It was not immediately clear if anyone would have been home at the time the fire broke out. Gwinnett Fire said it was determined to be an abandoned home with no utilities attached.