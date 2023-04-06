Duluth kittens rescued after being thrown out of car window, 1 dies

The first pair of kittens were found after a woman spotted what she initially believed was trash being tossed out of a car window, Duluth Police said.

DULUTH, Ga. — Three kittens were found in the span of two days after a passerby spotted the first batch being thrown out a car window.

On Tuesday, the first pair of kittens were found after a woman spotted what she initially believed was trash being tossed out of a car window, according to Duluth Police.

She told police she was suspicious and decided to see what the trash was. To her surprise, two kittens were chucked from the car.

A spokesperson with Planned PEThood confirmed that the kittens were found at an intersection off Pleasant Hill Road near the Mazda dealership.

"They were no more than a couple of days old," the spokesperson said.

The next day, another kitten was found in the same area, the spokesperson said. Unfortunately, the kitten died after exposure to the elements for too long.

While this kitten didn't make it, the spokesperson said the other two are doing well. They were brought to Planned PEThood Wednesday after the woman kept them overnight.

The shelter then called Duluth Police, who “immediately sent out a compassionate cat dad to help.”