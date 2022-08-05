Arrest made in murder of 19-year-old woman from Ecuador found in Hall County woods

The Gwinnett Police Department has arrested a 49-year-old male involved.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett Police Department has arrested Timothy Krueger, 49, in connection with the murder of Sarai Llanos Gomez, 19.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office discovered the body of Gomez decomposing in a wooded area near Flowery Branch on June 20. They later identified the victim on July 26 and have been actively investigating her death as a homicide since.

Hall County detectives believed the incident most likely took place at Krueger's home located in Duluth and later contacted Gwinnett Police homicide detectives on August 3.

Detectives obtained a Concealing a Death warrant for Krueger and Gwinnett Homicide obtained search warrants for Krueger's home. After making contact with him at his home, Krueger was taken into custody on August 4, where he ultimately provided a full confession.

He was later transported to the Gwinnett County Jail and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

She was a 19-year-old mother of two children, who moved to the United States from Ecuador for a better life, and to send money back home, her family said. Her children are being cared for by Sarai's mother, Gardenia Gomez.

Gomez had moved moved to the U.S. last year: first to Chicago, then to Atlanta where she was offered a waitressing job at a Buckhead hotel.