The identity of the driver has not been released yet.

DULUTH, Ga. — A rideshare driver was killed early Thursday morning when his car got stuck on the railroad tracks in Duluth. A passenger escaped before the car was hit by a freight train, police said.

It happened around 5:25 a.m. The intersection at Main Street was blocked, but has since been cleared.

It was not immediately clear how the car got stuck on the tracks.