2 students face disciplinary action after hitting, yelling racial slurs at classmate, principal says

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two students at Radloff Middle School in Duluth are facing disciplinary consequences after "they engaged in inappropriate and despicable behavior," a letter from the school's principal stated.
"Just before spring break, a student directed racial slurs at a classmate and then proceeded to hit her with a belt provided by the second student," Principal Jennifer Callahan wrote in part in the letter.
The principal said she and the school's administrators took immediate action and followed disciplinary procedures in accordance with the Gwinnett County School District. The district's human resources department is also conducting an investigation into the incident.
"Because of student privacy laws and because this incident involves a personnel matter, I cannot share further details. I want to reassure you; however, we are taking this situation seriously and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken," Callahan wrote in the letter to parents and guardians.
In the letter, the principal reiterated "hitting students and/or directing racial slurs" to anyone at the school will not be tolerated.
"I understand the anger and frustration of the parents of the young lady who was the target of the abuse. I continue to be in communication with the family and will do everything I can to address their concerns," Callahan wrote. "It is unfortunate that this incident is casting a negative light on the overwhelming majority of Radloff Middle students who nurture the school's culture of acceptance and understanding each and every day. I ask that you join me in not allowing the inexcusable unacceptable behavior of two students tarnish the reputation and inclusive culture of our school."