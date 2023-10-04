2 students face disciplinary action after hitting, yelling racial slurs at classmate, principal says

The incident happened at just before spring break at Radloff Middle School in Duluth. The district's human resources department is also conducting an investigation.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two students at Radloff Middle School in Duluth are facing disciplinary consequences after "they engaged in inappropriate and despicable behavior," a letter from the school's principal stated.

"Just before spring break, a student directed racial slurs at a classmate and then proceeded to hit her with a belt provided by the second student," Principal Jennifer Callahan wrote in part in the letter.

The principal said she and the school's administrators took immediate action and followed disciplinary procedures in accordance with the Gwinnett County School District. The district's human resources department is also conducting an investigation into the incident.

"Because of student privacy laws and because this incident involves a personnel matter, I cannot share further details. I want to reassure you; however, we are taking this situation seriously and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken," Callahan wrote in the letter to parents and guardians.

In the letter, the principal reiterated "hitting students and/or directing racial slurs" to anyone at the school will not be tolerated.