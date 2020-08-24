22 families displaced by apartment fire in Gwinnett

In total, about 58 people were assisted by the Red Cross after the fire swept through a Duluth area apartment building on Sunday morning.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A fire in Gwinnett County has forced 22 families out of their homes as the search begins for answers in what caused it.

The American Red Cross reports that 58 people were assisted after flames ripped through building six at the Grand Club Apartments on Sunday morning. The complex is located on Club Drive near Duluth.

The Red Cross, which often responds to fires and other emergencies, said it offered emotional support, food, clothing, lodging options, and more to those impacted by the fire.