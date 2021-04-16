Crews respond to fire at Duluth apartment building; More than a dozen units damaged

The fire department said there was significant damage to the top floor units.

ATLANTA — Firefighters are on the scene of an apartment building fire in Duluth.

Gwinnett County Fire officials said they were called to the Bridgewater Apartments on Ridge Brook Trail just after 5:30 p.m. Flames were shooting through the roof from the rear of one of the buildings.

They posted photos of the damage on their social media page.

BREAKING: Firefighters responded to a major apartment fire at the Bridgewater Apartments in Dululth. Heavy fire involvement found on arrival. No injuries reported and fire knocked down. Fire PIO is on the scene gathering more info. pic.twitter.com/ZdnpzrnUHf — Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services (@GwinnettFire) April 16, 2021

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene where you could see firefighters working. The roof and structure appear to be heavily damaged.

The fire department said there was significant damage to the top floor and about 14 units were damaged.