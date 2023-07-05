Duluth Police need help identifying woman found dead in June

Officers didn't say how the woman died.

DULUTH, Ga. — Duluth Police released a sketch of a woman they are trying to identify after she was found dead last month.

Detectives have looked into other methods to identify the woman, but they have come up empty. She was found dead on June 2. Details about her death were not released.

Officers said they believe the woman is between 5 feet 1 inch to 5 feet 5 inches in height. Her age could be between 25 to 35 years old. She has body piercings and a tattoo on her back.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations created the sketch that Duluth Police released.

Anyone with information that could help identify this woman, contact the Duluth Police Department at 770-497-5000.