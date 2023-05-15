Police give 'all clear' following bomb threat at Duluth shopping plaza

Several businesses were evacuated as a precaution.

DULUTH, Ga. — Authorities have given a Duluth shopping plaza the all-clear after several businesses were evacuated Monday due to a bomb threat, according to police.

The Duluth Police Department issued its evacuation alert at around 2 p.m. on social media. Officers were at 2750 Buford Highway after being called for a bomb threat, the department said. The address points to a Publix grocery store at the Duluth Station shopping complex.

"As a precaution, Publix and surrounding businesses have been evacuated," according to DPD.

About an hour later, Duluth Police deemed the area safe adding that no bomb was found. Officers said they will continue to update the public as they investigate.

It is not clear if all businesses will follow usual business hours.