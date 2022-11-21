A man was found dead lying on the ground in Gwinnett. Police are charging this woman with murder

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police arrested a woman in connection to a homicide that happened over the weekend.
Officers received a call of a man "lying on the ground near the roadway" on the 3400 block of Forest Knoll Court in Duluth around 8:40 p.m. Saturday.
Police said when crews arrived on scene they found Mario Acosta-Chavez dead with a gunshot wound.
Just a few days later, Police stated they arrested Erika Garcia for Acosta-Chavez's murder.
Police have not stated a motive or what happened that led up to the shooting that night.
Police also haven't stated the relation between Garcia and Acosta-Chavez
Garcia is being charged with aggravated assault and felony murder.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting can call 770-513-5300 or visit here.
News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.