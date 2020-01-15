DULUTH, Ga. — Duluth Police took to social media to warn residents of a "highly addictive substance" on Wednesday.

"We have received reports that a highly addictive substance will soon be arriving in our area," they said on Facebook.

They said that the "substances" go by several different "street names."

"Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Thanks-A-Lot, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Shortbread and S’mores are a few of them," they said.

Here's who they say you should look out for and what to do if you come in contact with them.

"This operation is run primarily by young girls who get you in with a good cause story and soon you’re hooked," they said. "If you come into contact with any of these cookies, you can drop them off at the Police Department."

They said officers will be happy to assist with proper disposal.

Cookie season launched last week across the United States, the organization said.

This season, they announced two sweet new ways to celebrate young female leaders: refreshed packaging reflecting the experiences cookie earnings make possible and a new lemon cookie available in select areas, according to a news release.

They said that the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls about entrepreneurship as they have fun learning essential skills like money management, public speaking, and decision making, which set them up for a lifetime of success.

“Everyone loves Girl Scout Cookies—but the program is about so much more than cookies,” said Girl Scouts CEO Sylvia Acevedo. “Girls learn about entrepreneurship as they run their own cookie businesses. The important business and financial literacy skills girls learn through the program are proven to build their leadership skills and position them for success in the future. When you purchase cookies you are helping girls power their Girl Scout experience and you’re supporting female entrepreneurs.”

So, buy a box or two. Donate some to the troops. Or bring a few to your local police department.

To find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app.

MORE GIRL SCOUT HEADLINES:

Dunwoody teen sheds light on human trafficking for Girl Scouts project

Local dad-daughter duet goes viral in Girl Scout cookie video

Oklahoma girl sells 18,107 boxes of Girl Scout cookies