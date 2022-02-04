Gun store owner hurt in shooting to face aggravated assault charge, Duluth Police say

Police said the employee felt threatened, shot the owner, and remained at the scene.

Police have obtained an arrest warrant for a Duluth gun store owner after gunfire broke out at his business last month, leaving him injured.

The warrant -- for aggravated assault -- comes one week following the shooting. Police said on Jan. 26 around 2:45 p.m., officers responded to Gun Lobby in the 3900 block of Peachtree Industrial Blvd.

Police found the 56-year-old owner at the store suffering from two gunshot wounds, authorities told 11Alive. Investigators said the shooting was sparked over an argument between the owner and one of his employees. Police said the employee felt threatened, shot the owner, and remained at the scene.

The news release from Duluth Police only mentions the arrest warrant against the shop owner.

"This decision was based on statements, evidence, and the discussion with the District Attorneys' Office," police said.