DULUTH, Ga. -- Scammers are getting bold - claiming to be police officers.

They call you pretending to be cop and then threaten to arrest you because you didn't pay your taxes, or some other fake excuse. Then they ask you for your social security number or credit card number so they don’t have to arrest you.

One citizen and a Duluth 911 dispatcher called one scammer out.

The citizen got one of these calls, but decided to notify the police to verify the officer's badge number. The Dispatcher told the citizen there wasn't a warrant out for him.

Citizen: There’s this guy on the phone, they say they’re social security and there’s an arrest warrant out for me. They said they were going to call the Duluth Police. And then someone just called me back saying they were with the Duluth Police.

Dispatcher: {laughs}

Citizen: Well, I thought, I’ll just put them on hold and call the police to see if you received a call from them.

After that, the two decided to do a conference call and talk to the scammer, "Officer Smith" together.

Citizen: Ma’am, are you on the phone?

Dispatcher: Yes

Citizen: Officer Smith, are you on the phone?

Scammer “Officer Smith”: Yes.

Dispatcher: Officer Smith, what’s your badge number?

Scammer “Officer Smith”: Me?

Dispatcher: Yes, what’s your badge number, Officer Smith?

Scammer “Officer Smith”: It’s 02870175

Dispatcher: Well, that’s funny, this is the City of Duluth Police Department and I don’t have any officer with that badge number, please desist with calling the man and harassing him with this foolishness.

The dispatcher told the scammer to hang up.

Dispatcher: Mr. John this is Duluth Police. We are not sending anyone to your house. Hang up the phone with this foolishness.

11Alive talked with dispatcher's supervisor. They tell us the dispatcher was tired of getting these type of calls, so she decided to confront the scammer.

Luckily for this man, his hunch that he was getting scammed was correct and he decided to contact police. However, some people do fall for it. The FTC reported over 250,00 imposter calls in 2017.

At no point would police call asking for your social security number or credit card number over the phone.

© 2018 WXIA