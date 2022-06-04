Massive drug bust in Duluth with the help of K-9

Here's what K-9 Clodo found in a storage unit.

DULUTH, Ga. — With the help of K-9 Clodo and his talented nose, the Gwinnett Metro Task Force confiscated more than 500 pounds of marijuana in Duluth.

After receiving a tip from the community, the task force asked specifically for the drug-sniffing K-9 and Clodo was certainly up for the rough challenge.

The K-9 pawed his way around a storage unit and sniffed out a massive amount of drugs.

K-9 Clodo ended up helping officers find 533 pounds of vacuumed-sealed marijuana. It was packaged inside several boxes at a Duluth storage unit.