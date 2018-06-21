DULUTH, Ga. -- A man who allegedly owes over $30,000 in child support and has violated his probation is on the run.

According to a post published to both the Duluth Police Department and Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Facebook pages, Michael Glenn Hovis, 40, is wanted for violating his probation. He has a charge for contempt of court and has failed to pay his child support, according to the post.

"We're certain that his children will appreciate any information you can provide to help us find him since they want to eat and keep a roof over their heads," the post read.

The department also had a message for Hovis.

"Mr. Hovis, if you see this post you should consider turning yourself in," it said. "It's never too late to start doing the right thing."

If anyone has any information on the suspect's whereabouts, they are asked to call 770-619-6655.

