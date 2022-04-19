Have you seen this SUV? Duluth Police investigate catalytic converters stolen from school buses

Officers are asking the people to be on the lookout.

DULUTH, Ga. — Duluth Police are trying to track down a vehicle believed to be part of a catalytic converter theft.

The SUV was photographed driving away from the crime, according to a Duluth Police Department alert. Investigators said a thief or thieves swiped the vehicle equipment from school buses.

Surveillance photos depict a blue Ford Explorer driving away from the area with what police call distinctive black rims. In one photo, two men are seen walking in what appears to be a parking lot.

Catalytic converters are emission control devices for vehicles with their thefts rising in popularity as they contain valuable metals like platinum. The converters are often sold for parts at scrapyards or metal recycling plants for up to $1,200. The larger the engine, the more expensive the item.

𝐁𝐎𝐋𝐎 👀 #DPD needs YOUR help! This vehicle, a blue older model Ford Explorer was involved in a theft where the suspect(s)... Posted by Duluth Police Department on Tuesday, April 19, 2022