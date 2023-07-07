Search continues to identify woman found dead in Duluth | Tips pour in

Detectives said they have been receiving tips from across the country since they released a sketch including three new tips Friday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

DULUTH, Ga. — One month after finding a woman’s remains on a Duluth property, police are still working to identify her.

Detectives said they have been receiving tips from across the country since they released a sketch -- including three new tips Friday morning.

However, one of those tips is leading police to cross-reference dental records with another agency that has a missing persons case that could match at least some of the details in this case.

“We are diligently working to identify her,” Duluth Police Lieutenant Scott Smith said.

She’s African American, could be between 25 to 35 years old, and 5 feet 1 inch and 5 feet 5 inches tall. But what is her name? How did she die? And does her family have any idea her body was found in Duluth?

Those are just some of the questions investigators are working to get answered.

“Right now we are receiving several tips from across the country from multiple states, even in Philadelphia,” Smith said.

Duluth Police are combing through nationwide missing persons databases to find any cases of a woman with her features and multiple body piercings and a tattoo on her back.

Investigators haven’t released a cause of death. However, right now it's considered suspicious. They also have not released a motive or any potential suspects, but one tip has led them to a specific case.

“We are currently still working on DNA. We have reached out to one agency to date, from a tip that we got. They have a missing person. It may or may not be this person. They might have DNA, dental records they’re going to share them with us today," Smith said.

While police aren’t detailing the condition in which her body was found, they are desperate to bring closure to her loved ones who may be searching for her.

“She’s someone’s sister maybe. Maybe someone’s mother, maybe someone’s daughter. If it were my daughter missing I’d want closure. And we try our best to get closure for the victim’s family,” Smith said.

11Alive asked police if they spoke to neighbors and canvased the area where the woman’s remains were found, and they told us no.

Anyone with information that could help identify this woman, contact the Duluth Police Department at 770-497-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.