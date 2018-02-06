DULUTH, Ga. -- The Whatever Floats Your Boat River Festival is being rescheduled because of unsafe conditions on the Chattahoochee River.

The City of Duluth and 10 Dollar Tubing said the new date is set for July 14.

Officials said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers decided to release extra water from the Buford Dam for the next two weeks because of heavy rains that raised the water level of Lake Lanier.

The releases make the river unsafe. There are also concerns about bacteria in the water. With higher water level and very strong currents, drowning risk increase along with high bacteria levels in the river.

Whatever Floats Your Boat will be held at Rogers Bridge Park, which sits along the Chattahoochee River. There will be a tubing, live music, food and other activities.

More details are on the city's website.

