'Witch doctor' lured woman for 'ritual,' now faces sexual assault charge: Duluth police

DULUTH, Ga. — A man who identifies as a "witch doctor" is in custody after allegedly assaulting a woman at an apartment complex during a "ritual." Duluth Police are now concerned there may more victims.

The police department said officers responded Sunday to 3700 Peachtree Industrial Blvd in Duluth, which is the address for the Berkeley Landing Apartment Homes.

Investigators said the "witch doctor," identified as 44-year-old Hassan Shalgheen, used social media to communicate and lure the victim to his apartment. The victim described Shalgheen as a "witch doctor" and she initially went to his apartment to be "cleansed" during a "ritual," a police report stated.

The victim told officers that while she was at his home, Shalgheen removed her clothing, forced himself on her and sexually assaulted her.

On Monday, Duluth Police arrested Shalgheen and took him into custody. He was taken to the Gwinnett County Jail and faces rape, sexual battery, false imprisonment and theft by deception charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gomez at 770-476-4151 or email tips@duluthpd.com.

