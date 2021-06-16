Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation gifts $47,500 in grants to support Atlanta organizations

The grants will support local health and hunger organizations, the release said.

ATLANTA — The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation presented $47,500 in grants to three metro Atlanta organizations Wednesday morning.

The recipients of the grant are Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation ($25,000), Second Helpings Atlanta in Sandy Springs ($15,000), and Atlanta Growing Leadership of Women (GLOW) ($7,500).

The foundation hosted GLOW and Second Helpings Atlanta at the Dunkin' on Roswell Road at 7:30 a.m. The morning soiree was followed by a check presentation at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at 10 a.m.

According to the release, Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation raised the grant money over the course of two months -- following recent rounds of funding.

The foundation raised $1 million dollars in emergency hunger relief grants, $200,000 in grants to gift to local health organizations, and $500,000 in grants to summer camps for children with illnesses.

"These grants support the Foundation's mission to provide the simple joys of childhood to kids when they need it most, like when they are battling hunger or illness," a spokesperson for the foundation said. "The health and hunger grants from the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation are making a difference by funding such vital services as emergency food boxes and meal kits for families, food and water for families in shelters, and more."