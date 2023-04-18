Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage celebration to be held in Dunwoody, officials say

In addition to the cultural performances, a "demonstration of Japanese floral arrangements" will be presented during the celebration.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The City of Dunwoody announced Tuesday that they would host an event celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage.

The event will feature performances from several groups, including:

Atlanta Chinese Dance Company

FASCA Yo-Yo and Lion Dance

Korean Dance Academy

Shaolin Institute

Jathiswara School of Dance and Music

Vietnamese Tai Chi 132 Forms

Laotian dance from LAS Dancers

Joyful Dancers

Natyam Arts Academy

Phoenix Sisters and Dragon Brothers Drum Team

Dunwoody Business and Cultural Development Manager Rosemary Watts believes this year’s celebration will be more interactive for attendees.

“We’re adding something new this year by including interactive performances that will involve audience members and provide some explanation and instruction,” Watts said.

In addition to the cultural performances, a "demonstration of Japanese floral arrangements" will be presented during the celebration, according to a release.

Thailand, China, Laos, Japan, Taiwan and India will also be represented with information tablets, the release said.

“This is a great way to celebrate Dunwoody’s diversity. We’re excited to bring this celebration to the outdoor lawn at Ashford Lane, which is a beautiful new community gathering place.”

Officials said the free event would be held Sunday, April 30, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lawn at Ashford Lane. The Lawn is at 1230 Ashford Crossing in Dunwoody.