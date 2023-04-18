Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage celebration to be held in Dunwoody, officials say

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The City of Dunwoody announced Tuesday that they would host an event celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage.
The event will feature performances from several groups, including:
- Atlanta Chinese Dance Company
- FASCA Yo-Yo and Lion Dance
- Korean Dance Academy
- Shaolin Institute
- Jathiswara School of Dance and Music
- Vietnamese Tai Chi 132 Forms
- Laotian dance from LAS Dancers
- Joyful Dancers
- Natyam Arts Academy
- Phoenix Sisters and Dragon Brothers Drum Team
Dunwoody Business and Cultural Development Manager Rosemary Watts believes this year’s celebration will be more interactive for attendees.
“We’re adding something new this year by including interactive performances that will involve audience members and provide some explanation and instruction,” Watts said.
In addition to the cultural performances, a "demonstration of Japanese floral arrangements" will be presented during the celebration, according to a release.
Thailand, China, Laos, Japan, Taiwan and India will also be represented with information tablets, the release said.
“This is a great way to celebrate Dunwoody’s diversity. We’re excited to bring this celebration to the outdoor lawn at Ashford Lane, which is a beautiful new community gathering place.”
Officials said the free event would be held Sunday, April 30, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lawn at Ashford Lane. The Lawn is at 1230 Ashford Crossing in Dunwoody.
If inclement weather happens, the event will be moved “to an indoor space at Ashford Lane,” the release added.