All residents must move out of Dunwoody complex where explosion happened by end of October

Arrive Perimeter notified residents in a letter on Friday.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The apartment complex where an explosion ripped through more than two dozen units last weekend and injured at least four people told residents Friday they have until the end of October to move out.

In a letter to residents, Arrive Perimeter in Dunwoody said residents would have to book a move-out date, with a maximum of 15 units allowed to move out per day through the end of next month.

"Over the next month and a half, we will begin the orderly process of vacating all units within Arrive Perimeter," the letter states.

It adds residents will not be charged rent going forward to the point they move out of the complex. As to when residents might return, the letter says "we hope we can fully reopen and safely serve our community within the coming months."

At least four people were injured and 25 apartments were damaged in the incident, which left a dramatic scene of wreckage. There has still not been an official cause declared in the explosion, though witnesses described smelling gas and fire officials confirmed a call came in from the leasing manager prior to the explosion about the smell of gas.

11Alive has contacted apartment management several times since Sunday, but they still had not responded as of late Wednesday.

Atlanta Gas Light says they were en route to the complex when the blast happened. Most residents are staying at nearby hotels because gas service remains shut off while crews check units for gas leaks.