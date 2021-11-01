'Major' gas leak in Dunwoody blocking Ashford Dunwoody Road

Police said to expect heavy delays.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A "major" gas leak has blocked Ashford Dunwoody Road at Meadow Lane Road, Dunwoody Police said Monday evening.

The Dunwoody Police Department posted an alert on Facebook that said, "Major gas leak at the intersection of Ashford Dunwoody Rd and Meadow Ln... expect heavy delays in the area!"

Ashford Dunwoody is blocked at Perimeter Center to the south and Ashwood Parkway to the north, the department said.

Additionally, Meadow Lane Road is blocked at Perimeter Center Place to the west and at the Walmart entrance to its east.

This is not far from Perimeter Mall. It's also less than a mile from the apartment complex where an explosion happened about two months ago and four people were hurt.

Atlanta Gas Light released the following statement Monday night:

"A contractor working at a shopping center near the intersection of Ashford Dunwoody Road and Meadow Lane in Dunwoody has damaged a natural gas line, and Atlanta Gas Light crews are now on the scene working with first responders to safely make repairs. Natural gas service remains available to customers in the area; however, several roads have been temporarily closed. The safety of our employees, customers and the public is our No. 1 priority as we work to swiftly address this issue."