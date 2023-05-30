Dunwoody Police launch transparency webpage, hopes page will strengthen community relationships

Officials said the page was created to meet resident’s needs for more transparency among police and their practices.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody Police Department announced Tuesday that it had launched its new transparency page to build community trust.

The Police Transparency and Data Sharing Initiative webpage was created to “enhance transparency, provide public access to critical information and promote responsible policing practices and accountability,” according to a release from the department.

Officials said the page was created to meet residents’ needs for more transparency among police and their practices. The new page will allow residents to view annual reports of:

Police Use of Force

Complaints

Overdose deaths

Arrests

Citation

Pursuits

In addition to being able to view this information, residents will also have the opportunity to look at departmental annual reports, the department's demographics compared to the community and the department's turnover rate, the release said.

Residents will also be able to access key department policies as well as their mission, vision and values, the release added.

“We are thrilled to launch the Police Transparency and Data Sharing Initiative Web Page, which represents a major step towards continuing to build trust with out community and promoting transparency in law enforcement,” Dunwoody Police Chief Billy Grogan said.

“This platform will empower citizens, promote dialogue and enable our community to actively engage in the pursuit of justice. We hope this initiative will serve as a model for other jurisdictions and inspire positive changes nationwide.”