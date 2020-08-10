Dunwoody resident Shirley Byerly celebrates 92nd birthday

The proud Dunwoody resident has been living in the same house that she first moved into in 1965.

ATLANTA — Happy Birthday, Shirley Byerly!

Today she celebrated her 92nd birthday with friends and family at home.

The proud Dunwoody resident has been living in the same house that she first moved into in 1965.

Friends who know and love Ms. Byerly also call her by the nickname Honey.

This morning her son Tim told us that he surprised her with her favorite breakfast Dunkin Donuts, and a mariachi band inspired birthday performance.