DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police are investigating after they found a teen dead inside a Dunwoody apartment complex, Monday.

According to Dunwoody Police Sgt. Robert Parsons, officers responded to 6682 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. around 3:20 p.m. for reports of some sort of a domestic disturbance.

When they got to the complex, the Lacota Apartments, they found the young woman's body in a breezeway. Officials have not yet released her identity or exact age, only saying that she was a teen.

Minutes later, police took a person into custody at a nearby shopping plaza at 6806 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. Officers are now questioning him to figure out what led up to the incident. The relationship between the two is still unclear, police said, though they believe the two had just moved into the complex.

No other information was available.

Photos from the scene

Photos: Teen found dead at Dunwoody apartment complex

