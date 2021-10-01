One injured after accidental discharge on MARTA platform, police say

The only injury reported involved a patron struck by fragments of a damaged concrete bench.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — MARTA Police are investigating after a gun was accidentally fired on one of its transit platforms.

Police were called to the Dunwoody MARTA station on Saturday night to reports of the incident. They said that one person was injured when the bullet struck a concrete bench and a patron was struck by the fragments of the bench that broke loose.

It's unclear if there are any charges expected in connection with the gunfire. Police made no mention of anyone actually being struck by the bullet or fragments of it.