DUNWOODY, Ga. – A deal has been reached to increase staffing and ambulance services to high-risk areas, just weeks after an EMT was caught on video hitting a 17-year-old patient.

Body camera footage showed the employee, Deannah Williams, through the window of the ambulance becoming violent. The doors of the ambulance open and you see authorities removing her.

The 17-year-old patient, who was sitting on the stretcher, was handcuffed behind his back as the medics were about to take him to the hospital for a mental evaluation.

The incident report indicated the teen became agitated once he learned that he was about to be transported. They said he spit on Williams as she was trying to put a spit mask on his face.

RELATED | Body cam video shows EMT hitting patient in ambulance

Williams no longer works for American Medical Response after the video surfaced.

The incident raised concerns about how rescuers treat patients and respond to emergencies.

“The lives and safety of our citizens is our number one priority,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “The agreement with AMR resulted from public feedback and numerous meetings and discussions during the past year with the county.”

As part of the new agreement, American Medical Response said it will deploy two additional ambulances from fire stations in Dunwoody and Stonecrest. It will also provide daily reports and attend monthly review meetings with DeKalb County public safety leaders.

MORE | EMT charged with battery after allegedly assaulting patient

“AMR’s primary role is to provide emergency transport services,” said Director of Public Safety Jack Lumpkin. “DeKalb Fire Rescue’s primary role is to provide basic life support until an ambulance arrives. Fire Rescue units are usually on the scene within an average of seven and a half minutes.”

AMR’s contract with DeKalb County ends in December and the county said it plans to seek proposals for a new ambulance provider.

© 2018 WXIA