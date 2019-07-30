DUNWOODY, Ga. — It's been almost three weeks since money was spotted flying around I-285 In Dunwoody, and police are still far from collecting all of the cash that spilled onto the highway.

You may remember that on the evening on July 9, an armored vehicle spilled between $100,000 and $175,000 onto the interstate. Videos went viral on social media showing vehicles stopped and people on the side of the road under trees grabbing up cash off the ground.

Some may have called it good fortune, but it actually is against the law to keep the cash.

"While we certainly understand the temptation, it’s still theft and the money should be returned," Dunwoody Police said in a Facebook post earlier this month.

RELATED: Police warn those who picked up $$ that spilled from armored car: Return it

A handful of people have come forward to return the money. A couple of days after the armored truck spill, police said six people had turned in a total of $4,400. 11Alive checked in a few days after that and police said the total had gone up to a mere $4,600.

On Monday, police said they've only had one other person come forward and turn in about $1,600.

So how did this happen?

After viewing dashcam video from Dunwoody Police, officers are seen explaining the situation to the general manager of the company, offering some clues.

"What door came open," the manager asks.

"The side door right there," the officer says as he points at the truck. "They said they've been having problems with the latch today."

Another officer explained that the door was not open, but it had a gap in it.

"They've been having trouble with the door and the door flew open," an officer is seen as he explains the situation on the phone.

"Did he get all the money picked up? Is there money out there?" the person on the call asked.

"Nope. Money gone man. Flying everywhere," the officer responded.

RELATED: 911 calls, body cam video portrays shock of seeing money spread across interstate

Police said they could possibly look through videos on social media to find tag numbers to investigate if people choose not to return the money.

Defense attorney Bret Williams told 11Alive previously it would be difficult to get an exact number of people who grabbed cash. It will also be hard to figure out how much they took. He added, it could be a challenge to pursue and press charges.

“Let’s say someone came in and returned $200 but they really found $800, how would you ever know?” explained Williams. “If you can’t prove they saw the truck, then you have an issue there.”

Police are still hoping that those who did pick up the cash do the right thing and hand it over.

MORE NEWS:

Man who watched money rain on I-285 explains why he turned in $2,000

RHOA star handcuffed, accused of not buying $4 sandwich

Gunman kills 2 kids, 1 other in California garlic festival attack

She was born fighting for her life in need of a new heart. Four years later, she got the call.

Atlanta Police trying to solve year-old I-20 cold case murder