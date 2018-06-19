DUNWOODY, Ga. — Officers believe a knife was the murder weapon used to kill a 15-year-old girl in Dunwoody. Now, her brother has turned himself in following a call to police.

Dunwoody Police said 27-year-old Gavin Denzell Henderson is charged with aggravated assault with the intent to murder, cruelty to children in the first degree, and felony murder.

Officers received a 911 call Monday around 3:20 p.m. that a man was hitting someone in front of an apartment on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. When they arrived at Lacota Apartments, they found 15-year-old Keaira Henderson dead in the hallway. It appears that she was stabbed multiple times.

Minutes after the dispatch received the 911 call, they received another call about the incident. But this time it was from Gavin Henderson who turned himself in. They also recovered a knife during his arrest. The motivation for the attack is still under investigation.

Anybody who may have any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Jesus Maldonado through email or by calling (678) 3826914.

