DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police and fire crews responded to a Dunwoody home Friday afternoon after a delivery driver ran into the home.

It happened shortly after 1 p.m. Friday at a home in the 2000-block of Saffron Court in Dunwoody.

Dunwoody Police said no one was home at the time and there were no injuries. Police did not specify what company the driver was delivering for.