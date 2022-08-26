Beware of bears: Dunwoody Police stress safety during sightings

The police department posted its warning of a bear spotted by North Peachtree and Devonshire streets.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Beware of bears in Dunwoody.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division said they have not received any new reports but did offer notes on how the agency approaches sightings.

"Our staff would highly prefer not to interfere with the movement of the animal (capturing and relocating a bear is traumatic and stressful to the animal). So, as long as the bear keeps moving/is not causing property damage or becomes a danger - that is ideal," a wildlife spokesperson said.

Georgia DNR said if the bear does not find a food source, it will continue to move around to find a fitting home. This means that homeowners and business owners be mindful of taking out their garbage and where they feed their pets.

"The bear wants zero to do with people – and would prefer not to interact at all. So, ideally, if the bear is seen, people should just let it continue to move, don’t try to 'corner' it or run it up a tree. Allow it the space to leave the area," the DNR said.

Be "BearWise"

Black bears are the only bears found in the state, according to Georgia Department of Natural Resources. The agency's wildlife resources division said they live in three distinct regions in the state:

North Georgia mountains

Along the Ocmulgee River drainage in central Georgia

Around the Okefenokee Swamp in southeast Georgia

Georgia's DNR said these bears typically live in forested areas and can live between eight to 15 years. They can grow up to 6 feet in length.

If bears are spotted in your area, here are steps you can take to be safe, according to wildlife experts.