Dunwoody hosts weekend hazardous waste collection | What to know

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody is encouraging residents to clean out their garages with its hazardous waste collection event Saturday.

The appointment-only event is encouraging people to get rid of cans of paint, household electronics, old car batteries, pool chemicals and the like.

People can book a time to drop off their items at the Dunwoody City Hall between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Clean Earth, which is partnering with the city for the event, will take the waste to its facilities to be recycled carefully and responsibly, according to a city news release.

"So far, the event is nearly full, as residents are excited to end the summer by cleaning out the hazardous waste in their houses," the city said in a news release.

Dunwoody is limiting registrations to 150 cars an hour. People can register on the city's website.

List of items that will be accepted: