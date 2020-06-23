Dunwoody Police on the lookout for mail thieves

They say thefts took place last Thursday.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police say they're looking for two suspects who were caught on camera stealing mail.

The thefts occurred last Thursday, June 18, just before midnight, according to police. It happened at The Carlyle at Perimeter Apartments on Dunwoody Gables Drive.

A video provided by Dunwoody Police shows a man and woman enter a mail room, prying open sets of mailboxes and taking the contents.

Police provided this photo from the video, showing the man has dyed green hair and apparent face tattoos, as well as tattoos along both his arms, while the woman has dyed pink hair and a tattoo on her neck.

Anyone with info is asked to contact detective R. Barrett at 678-382-6934 or robert.barrett@dunwoodyga.gov.