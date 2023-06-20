Dunwoody Police: Officers who fired shots, missed suspect near Perimeter Mall last year took reasonable action

No one was hurt in the incident and the man was taken into custody.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Over six months after Dunwoody Police fired shots at a suspect threatening officers at gunpoint, the department has deemed that the officers were reasonable in their use of force.

The internal investigation stems from an incident that happened last year near Perimeter Mall. Officers were called to an "unknown trouble call" on December 8, 2022, by the FedEx Office and Total Wine parking lot near 128 Perimeter Center West.

When officers arrived, according to the department, a person pulled out a gun and pointed it at officers. Police fired back and missed him.

No one was hurt in the incident and police took the man into custody.

The department released its decision Tuesday.

They added that with the lack of injuries and the circumstances of the gunfire, the detective and officer who were involved in the incident "were reasonable in their use of deadly force and acted within the confines of applicable federal law, federal case laws and Georgia's State laws."

Dunwoody Police clarified that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to look into the use of deadly force but the agency declined, citing no one was hurt.

The department asked the Sandy Springs Police Department conducted an independent review alongside Dunwoody's internal investigation. They came to the same conclusion, according to Dunwoody Police.