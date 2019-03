DUNWOODY, Ga. — Posts on social media have prompted a reminder from Dunwoody Police: it is illegal to burn sticks and leaves.

“There is some post being made on social media about burning leaves/sticks in Dunwoody being legal,” the department posted on Facebook. “DeKalb Fire Marshall has confirmed that DeKalb County is NOT one of the counties in Georgia that allows burning. DeKalb County is too heavily populated so it is illegal to burn in the entire county.”

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), backyard burning can cause dangerous chemicals to be released in the air that can cause health issues and pollute the environment.