Road blocked as crews work to repair gas leak in Dunwoody

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Drivers are being warned of a gas leak that will likely snarl traffic in Dunwoody during the Tuesday evening rush hour.

According to the Dunwoody Police Department, first responders are on the scene of the leak on Tilly Mill Road, between Womack Road and Springmill Cove.

Police said both directions of the roadway are blocked off, and it's unknown when it will re-open. A photo from the scene shows crews using equipment to make repairs in the area.

Police said DeKalb fire crews are also on scene to help with the situation.