DUNWOODY, Ga. — A judge denied bond to the 27-year-old man accused of stabbing his teenage sister to death.

Gavin Denzell Henderson appeared in court Tuesday afternoon. Dunwoody Police Henderson is charged with aggravated assault with the intent to murder, cruelty to children in the first degree, and felony murder.

Officers received a 911 call Monday around 3:20 p.m. that a man was hitting someone in front of an apartment on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. When they arrived at Lacota Apartments, they found 15-year-old Keaira Henderson dead in the hallway. It appears that she was stabbed multiple times.

"The warrant alleges that you did make an assault upon the person Keiar Henderson who was 15 years of age with an intent to murder by stabbing her repeatedly with a hunting style knife," the judge said.

Officers said she tried to run and get help.

Minutes after the dispatch received the 911 call, they received another call about the incident. But this time it was from Gavin Henderson, who turned himself in. They also recovered a knife during his arrest.

11Ailve also learned in court that the crime unfolded in front of a 12-year-old girl, who was also the suspect's sibling.

Sgt. Robert Parsons said the family is grief stricken beyond

"I can't imagine the pain they're going through," he said. "The incident itself is horrible and it's something that's affected many of our police officers today"

Anybody who may have any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Jesus Maldonado through email or by calling (678) 3826914.

