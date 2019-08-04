DUNWOODY, Ga. -- A man was found shot in the chest inside a parking deck at an apartment complex. Police responded to 911 calls and found the man dead at around 5:40 a.m. Monday.

Witnesses at the Arrive Perimeter apartment complex on Asbury Square called 911 after hearing the shots. The luxury apartment complex is just off of Ashford Dunwoody Rd.

Dunwoody Police said they performed CPR that wasn't successful. They also said surveillance video could have captured something but that there are no suspects right now.

Police also do not know if the shooting happened in the deck where his body was found.

