Signs of foul play inside Dunwoody apartment where man was found dead, police say

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police are searching for clues after they found a man dead inside of a Dunwoody apartment complex, Wednesday night.

According to Sgt. Robert Parsons with the Dunwoody Police department, officers got a 911 call around 6:45 p.m. reporting a person possibly dead inside a unit at the Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes off Dunwoody Crossing.

When officers got there, they found a man dead inside. There were signs of foul play, Parsons said. Investigators are now working with the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause and manner of death.

Authorities are not releasing the identity of the victim at this time, as family has not yet been notified.

Police did not have any information on a possible suspect at this time.

No other information was available.