DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police are investigating a man shot at an apartment complex not far from one of metro Atlanta's busiest shopping areas.

Dunwoody Police spokesperson Robert Parsons said that officers were called to Arrive Perimeter Apartments at 2000 Asbury Square around 5 p.m. to a report of a person shot. The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was taken from the scene to an area hospital but his condition hasn't yet been released.

The complex is a short drive from the busy Perimeter Mall area - one of the larger shopping districts outside of Atlanta.

Police said their investigation at the scene is still active. They haven't yet released details on a possible suspect or motive in the shooting. However, they said that it doesn't appear to be a random act of violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jared Bradley at 678-382-6916 or email jared.bradley@dunwoodyga.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at DunwoodyPolice.com.

Check back for updates as they become available.

Shooting victim found at an apartment complex near Perimeter Mall on May 24, 2019

11Alive SKyTracker

OTHER STORIES:

Abortion law in Georgia | DAs say they won't prosecute women

Mother mortality rate: Mothers are dying from childbirth

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Video shows healthcare staff punching, beating disabled man with belt

Morehouse College commencement speaker to pay off student loan debt for class of 2019