DUNWOODY, Ga. -- The missing 3-legged dog in Dunwoody has been found safe.

On Monday, police asked for help locating this three-legged pooch who went missing, according to a post published to Dunwoody Police Department's Facebook page.

Magic slipped his collar and ran off from Georgetown Park and was last seen on I-285 eastbound near Chamblee Dunwoody Road.

On Tuesday, Magic was located near Remington Road and Flowerland Drive. He is now home safe with his brother Tiny.

