DUNWOODY, Ga. -- Have you seen this dog?

Police are asking for help locating this three-legged pooch who went missing on Monday, according to a post published to Dunwoody Police Department's Facebook page.

Magic is said to be skittish but does know his name. He slipped his collar and ran off from Georgetown Park and was last seen on I-285 eastbound near Chamblee Dunwoody Road.

He has been microchipped and if anyone sees him, they are asked to please call or text Max at 404-783-7383.

Let's bring this furbaby home, safe.

© 2018 WXIA