DUNWOODY, Ga. — According to Dunwoody Police, two lovers are dead after claims of infidelity, a fatal shooting and police chase.

Authorities said it started in Dunwoody at an apartment complex near Perimeter Mall where numerous callers to 911 reported hearing gunshots and screaming at around 5:20 a.m.

Dunwoody Police said they found 45-year-old James Curtis Jones of Dunwoody fatally shot inside a parking garage.

At first, officials didn't have a suspect, but shortly after daybreak they were able to identify 42-year-old Roy McClendon-Thompson of Ellenwood as the gunman. Dunwoody Police said they went to Ellenwood to find the suspect and that's when Thompson drove away in a Cadillac.

DeKalb County Police chased Thompson into Clayton County where he crashed into a dump truck and died at the scene.

Dunwoody Police PIO Robert Parsons said they believe Thompson and Jones were involved in a romantic relationship and that the shooting may be connected to infidelity.

Thompson was a teacher at McNair High School, according to DeKalb County Schools.

