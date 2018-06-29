DUNWOODY, Ga. -- Two vehicles were stolen late Thursday night in a Dunwoody home invasion in which the suspect fired a single shot at the homeowner.

The incident happened at 5277 Winters Chapel Road around 10:15.

The victim told police he heard loud noises coming from inside his home and then, moments later, an unknown white or Hispanic male suspect opened his door and fired at him.

The homeowner wasn't struck, and the suspect fled.

The victim told police two vehicles were stolen: a white 2007 Cadillac Escalade with Georgia license plate RJN6719, and a white 2018 Ford F150, license plate unknown.

Police are advising anyone who encounters either vehicle to call 911, and not to approach the vehicles. Anybody with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Anthony Stallings at anthony.stallings@dunwoodyga.gov or at (678) 382-6921.

