Teen charged with murder after turning self in one day after deadly shooting

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police said a teen has turned himself in at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a deadly shooting in Dunwoody.

Dunwoody Police said that Gemero Anderson, 18, of Lithia Springs faces several charges after several warrants were secured for his arrest.

Anderson is a suspect in the shooting death of Phazeon Harris, who was found dead in the parking deck of 1030 Crown Pointe Parkway. Officers and paramedics found Harris dead inside a vehicle at around 3 a.m. on April 25.

Anderson currently remains in custody at the DeKalb County Jail. Investigators believe that the accused and victim knew each other.

Anderson currently faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, theft by receiving stolen property, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.