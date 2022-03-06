Quick action by Dunwoody Police officers save resident from burning home

It happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday off Wilder Court.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A fire broke out at a home early Sunday morning in Dunwoody trapping one person inside, police said.

Around 3:45 a.m., officers received a 911 call in reference to the fire on Wilder Court.

When police arrived, they located one of the residents outside, but the other was still inside, they said. They quickly made entry into the "smoke-filled home and pulled the individual out." They were able to begin "life-saving measures" until paramedics arrived.