x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Dunwoody

Quick action by Dunwoody Police officers save resident from burning home

It happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday off Wilder Court.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A fire broke out at a home early Sunday morning in Dunwoody trapping one person inside, police said

Around 3:45 a.m., officers received a 911 call in reference to the fire on Wilder Court. 

When police arrived, they located one of the residents outside, but the other was still inside, they said. They quickly made entry into the "smoke-filled home and pulled the individual out." They were able to begin "life-saving measures" until paramedics arrived. 

"We’d like to take a moment and thank the hard working men and women of Dekalb County Fire Rescue Department and AMR DeKalb Georgia. If you see them while you’re out, please do the same!," the department wrote on Facebook. 

Credit: Dunwoody Police Department

Related Articles

In Other News

'I literally woke up because the ceiling fell on my face' | Tree falls on Dunwoody home