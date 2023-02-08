Duran Duran coming to Atlanta for 2023 tour

The band will perform songs from their studio album, “Future Past,” which was recorded in London and LA during the COVID-19 lockdowns, according to a release.

ATLANTA — Duran Duran will come to Atlanta’s State Farm arena as part of their 2023 North American tour.

The band will perform songs from their studio album, “Future Past,” which was recorded in London and LA during the COVID-19 lockdowns, according to a news release from the State Farm arena.

Special guests Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC will also perform during the tour, the release said.

The concert will be held Thursday, June 15 at the State Farm Arena. Tickets will be available to the general public Feb. 16 starting at 10 a.m.