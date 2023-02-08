x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Duran Duran coming to Atlanta for 2023 tour

The band will perform songs from their studio album, “Future Past,” which was recorded in London and LA during the COVID-19 lockdowns, according to a release.
Credit: Invision
Inductees John Taylor, left, and Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran perform during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

ATLANTA — Duran Duran will come to Atlanta’s State Farm arena as part of their 2023 North American tour.

The band will perform songs from their studio album, “Future Past,” which was recorded in London and LA during the COVID-19 lockdowns, according to a news release from the State Farm arena. 

Special guests Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC will also perform during the tour, the release said.

The concert will be held Thursday, June 15 at the State Farm Arena. Tickets will be available to the general public Feb. 16 starting at 10 a.m.

For more information about buying ticket, click the link here.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Clayton County mom pays off $75k debt in 3 years. Here's how she did it

Before You Leave, Check This Out