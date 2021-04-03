Warrant: Pipe bomb materials, weapons, hard drugs found inside Cobb County home; 18-year-old arrested

Dylan Chapman now faces 13 felony charges, according to Cobb County jail records.

ATLANTA — An 18-year-old from Cobb faces several felony charges, after warrants say authorities found weapons, hard drugs and the materials to make explosive devices inside his Powder Springs home.

Earlier this week, authorities confirmed they were called to a home in a neighborhood off Antioch Road after getting reports of explosive materials inside.

At the time, officials would not share any other details except to confirm that materials were seized and one person was arrested.

Now, warrants reveal that Dylan Chapman, 18, appears to have been the one arrested, after warrants say a sweep of the house turned up enough materials to make pipe bombs and a small arsenal of weapons - including more than one rifle, multiple handguns, an AK-47 and an AR-15. Authorities also found 900 doses of LSD, several THC cartridges, and THC syrup, according to the document.

Chapman now faces 13 felony charges, according to Cobb County jail records, including:

3 charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute;

2 counts of manufacturing, distributing, possessing with intent to distribute explosive devices;

8 counts of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of/attempt to commit certain felonies

No bond has been issued, according to jail records.

Cobb County Police would not share more details about investigation, including a possible motive. However, they did say that they were assisted by the FBI.

One woman, who has lived in the neighborhood for 12 years, said the discovery made her "uneasy."