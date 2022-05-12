3 high school students killed in Henry County crash

It happened on Wednesday, the school district said.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Three Eagle's Landing High School students were killed in a car accident on Wednesday afternoon, the district said.

In a statement, Henry County Schools said they would have crisis response teams on campus Thursday to support any staff members or students who need to speak with someone.

"Our condolences go out to these students’ families during this extremely difficult time. We ask that everyone keep these families and this school community close in your thoughts," the statement read.

Information regarding the accident was not yet made available by Henry County Police.